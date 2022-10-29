Danny Rose nets equaliser as Stevenage settle for point at Colchester
Bottom-placed Colchester held League Two automatic-promotion chasers Stevenage to a hard-fought 1-1 draw at the JobServe Community Stadium.
Colchester took a sixth-minute lead when Marley Marshall-Miranda lashed a superb right-foot shot into the top corner of the net from Alex Newby’s short lay-off, after a patient attacking move by the hosts.
But Stevenage equalised 11 minutes later through Danny Rose, who headed firmly past Sam Hornby from close range, after Jordan Roberts had done well to pick him out.
Stevenage came agonisingly close to a second midway through the first half when Tom Dallison’s goal-line clearance from Luke Norris’ low strike rattled the underside of the bar while, at the other end, Freddie Sears was unable to connect with Frank Nouble’s cross two yards out.
Stevenage came close to taking the lead on the hour when Carl Piergianni headed just over from a corner while Newby’s first-time effort from Alan Judge’s pass flashed just over for Colchester.
Piergianni’s header rattled the woodwork for Stevenage in stoppage time but the points were shared.
