Danny Simpson signs one-year deal at Bristol City
Premier League winner Danny Simpson has signed a one-year deal with Bristol City the Sky Bet Championship club has announced.
The 34-year-old full-back spent the final two months of last season at Ashton Gate after agreeing a short-term contract in March which re-united him with his former boss at Leicester Nigel Pearson.
His new deal covers another year with the option of a further 12 months.
Simpson told Robins TV: “I could see in those two months what the future could be for Bristol City. I’m pleased that I can be a part of it from the start of pre-season and not towards the end of a season.
“I’m very pleased. I came in at the end of last season for the last couple of months and I enjoyed every minute of it – I got some games, got to know everybody, the area, players, and staff.”
Simpson, who started his career at Manchester United, joins Andreas Weimann in extending his stay at City.
As well as his title success with the Foxes, he has three promotions to the top flight to his name with Sunderland, Newcastle and QPR.