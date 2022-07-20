20 July 2022

Dara O’Shea signs new West Brom contract

By NewsChain Sport
20 July 2022

Dara O’Shea has signed a new deal at West Brom which will see him stay at the club until the summer of 2025.

The 23-year-old Albion academy product made his first-team debut in 2019 and has gone on to make 66 appearances for the club.

The defender’s performances have also earned him 12 international caps for Republic of Ireland and he cannot wait for the new season to begin.

He told West Brom’s website: “I’m excited about the new season and I cannot wait for us to get started. I know I’m not the only one.

“The lads have all worked tirelessly throughout pre-season and now we’re counting down the days for the new season to get under way.

“The club has supported me throughout my development, and I will do everything I can this season to repay their trust and belief.”

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Today's Chain

See all videos

Has Boris Johnson already clocked off? PM accused as he parties at Chequers

news

Tory leadership candidates clash over cost of living during second TV debate

news

Speculation about Putin’s assassination is ‘wishful thinking’, says UK military chief

news