Darren Moore impressed by Sheffield Wednesday’s desire in draw with Fleetwood

Sheffield Wednesday boss Darren Moore had no complaints following his side’s 1-1 draw at home to fellow League One side Fleetwood in the FA Cup fourth round.

Promise Omochere gave Fleetwood the lead early in the second half but Josh Earl’s own goal, under pressure from Mallik Wilks, secured Wednesday a replay.

Hillsborough’s last FA Cup tie saw Wednesday stun Newcastle in the third round, but Moore viewed the positives after his side drew with a team they had completed a league double over just last weekend.

Moore said: “I’m fine with it and the reason why I’m fine with it is that we went a goal down against the run of play and there was great desire and temperament by the boys to get back into the game.

“When I look at the balance of the game, did I think we did enough to win the game? Yes. Possession and territory, good. We created some wonderful overloads down the side of them.

“Fleetwood play a real compact game and they don’t allow you through the middle of the pitch. I thought we took the chances out wide and got in some good positions.

“But there were just three things – either poor choice, wrong contact on the ball or them just getting sheer bodies in front of the goal which denied us from scoring today.

“I still thought we did enough to win the game today. They threw caution to the wind, they got a break-away, we gave away a sloppy pass in midfield, they got the ball wide and put the ball in the box.

“They scored a goal against the run of play, but we didn’t panic and kept it going. Then I thought Mallik did well to get us back into the game. I was really pleased with his performance.”

Fleetwood manager Scott Brown was full of praise for his players after they took the tie back to their ground.

He said: “It was a great performance by the lads.

“This is against a top League One side who’ve got fantastic players and strength in depth in their squad, with a great stadium and a great fanbase as well.

“The lads worked so hard and I can’t be any more grateful for their willingness and desire get into the final third and also to play the right way.

“In the first half, I felt comfortable and felt we were in the game at all times. We were creating chances, but we didn’t really make the goalie really work enough.

“In the second half, the goal pretty much summed our performance up. That delivery was exceptional. We’ve also got a striker who’s hungry to score goals.

“It’s hard coming to a place like this, especially when the referee had a terrible performance today. We need those big decisions.

“I feel that the crowd got the better of the referee today, but these things happen.”