Darren Moore praises Sheffield Wednesday’s resilience in beating Port Vale

Sheffield Wednesday manager Darren Moore praised his team’s resilience after two goals from Michael Smith saw them beat Port Vale 2-0 to maintain their push for promotion.

Smith was on target from the penalty spot in the 30th minute and added a second goal after 70 minutes.

Moore said: “It was a satisfying win. A real tight game. I was really pleased with the resilience shown.

“I think we deserved to be ahead from the penalty spot and came out second half a lot better.

“The way we kept the ball was exceptional. We stayed resolute throughout.

“Smith’s second goal was excellent. I’m pleased for him because he’s worked hard for us and got his reward this evening.

“We did our job tonight, so it’s a great three points.”

Commenting on skipper Barry Bannan, who went off during the first half after picking up an injury, Moore added: “It’s too early to say with him. I’ve not seen him because he came off the pitch and my head has been totally focused on the game and getting the three points.

“We’ll assess him in the next couple of days. Hopefully the medical team will tell me that it’s nothing too serious.

“We don’t want to lose ‘Baz’ but if we are to lose him, someone else has got to step into the recognition.”

Port Vale boss Darrell Clarke admitted that he got his game plan wrong, saying: “I thought I picked the wrong formation to start the game with, to be honest.

“We were a lot better second half with the changes and the change in shape, so I’ll hold my hands up for that one.

“The lads gave me everything and we had a few opportunities at key moments in the game and not quite taken them.

“I think if we’d have got that equaliser, it would have changed the momentum of the game, but it’s ifs, buts and maybes.

“It looks a pen and Tom (Conlon) has no complaints – he’s apologised. We have to accept that.

“The second one is a great strike. They’ve shown their quality – you can see why they’ll finish in the top two/top three, that’s for sure.

“When we went to 3-4-3, we pressed, rallied, got higher up the pitch and had more control. I’ll certainly look at myself for that.

“Let’s dust ourselves down, go to Forest Green and try and get the three points.

“It’s been a great year for the football club and to be ninth in League One at the end of it is a remarkable achievement. I’m really proud of everyone at the club. We hope to have a successful 2023.”