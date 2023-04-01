Darren Moore – Sheffield Wednesday need to start taking chances

Sheffield Wednesday manager Darren Moore said his side need to start taking their chances after the Owls drew 1-1 with Lincoln at Hillsborough.

Daniel Mandroiu cancelled out Michael Smith’s header in another frustrating game for the home side; the Owls have now collected just three points out of a possible 15.

Moore said: “The fans will have seen a team who have tried to win the game today. Did we get chances to score more? Absolutely. Did we convert those chances? Unfortunately not.

“It was a fully committed team performance. On another day we could have scored two or three. We put a lot of balls in their box but we just didn’t have someone on the end of them.

“They’ve had one chance in the first half and they’ve scored it. It may have been a little bit fortuitous as there could be a debate whether it was a foul on Liam (Palmer).

“Credit to Lincoln, they were dogged and resolute in their defending. They’ve had 19 draws which is a remarkable stat. Teams will come here and defend but we’ve got to deal with that. It’s up to us to break them down.

“As I’ve said before, there’s still a lot of football to be played and we can only look to the next game. Of course, we’re disappointed not to win. We’ve got to take the positives; we’ve got a point that’s taken us top today.”

Lincoln boss Mark Kennedy said his side put in a top performance and were deserving of their point.

Kennedy said: “I thought when the game started it could have been a damp squib and it could have finished 3-0. We were camped in our half and it was clear we needed to make a change.

“We went to 4-4-3 and started being really aggressive. Credit to the players, we make the changes but they have to go and execute them.

“The place was bouncing, there was 28,000 here today and the Wednesday fans gave their players a spring in their step which is where lesser teams will have buckled.

“We know the boys have the mindset to deal with that because we’ve seen it time and time again.

“One thing we were always aware of, because of the height in their squad, the longer the game went on and they weren’t winning the more direct they would play but we dealt with it.

“We spoke to Daniel (Mandroiu) about getting into the box more, so to see him score his goal from where he did was great.

“I think we deserved a point at least. It was a top performance and we showed real togetherness and spirit.”