Darren Sarll felt five-goal Yeovil’s big FA Cup win had been coming

Yeovil boss Darren Sarll felt his side’s big win had been coming as the National League side eased past Yate Town 5-0 in the first round of the FA Cup.

Matthew Worthington, Charlie Wakefield and Dale Gorman’s penalty put Yeovil 3-0 up inside the opening 30 minutes.

Adi Yussuf and Sonny Blue Lo-Everton then added further second-half goals to complete the rout.

“We started so fast and so intensely,” Sarll said. “It would have been hard for a full-time side to have coped with that.

“Our training this week has been a whole new level and we are starting to find momentum now and build relationships as a team.

“We have got a small set of unique skills in our team and athleticism is one of those skills.

“We have to play fast and that is something we try to do in training.

“We left the training ground very confident that we would put in a good performance.”

Olly Mehew and Dave Sims-Burgess had late shots saved as the Bluebells failed to find a consolation.

Yate manager Paul Michael admitted he had mixed feelings after his Southern League Premier Division South side’s drubbing.

“There are two different feelings,” said Michael. “We’re proud to have got here and the support was fantastic.

“We worked hard to get here and played well to get here.

“But we are disappointed with the performance. We feel we did not play to our potential and we didn’t give a true account of how we can play and that’s frustrating for the players.

“We went out without showing what we are capable of.

“It is a tough day for us all but we have to hold our heads up high for getting this far.”