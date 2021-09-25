David Artell praises Crewe’s ‘penalty maestro’ Chris Porter after equaliser

Crewe manager David Artell praised “penalty maestro” Chris Porter as his side pulled off a late smash-and-grab to draw 1-1 at Rotherham

Veteran striker Porter struck a late leveller from the spot after being felled by Wes Harding, who was shown a second yellow card for the foul.

Ollie Rathbone struck the game’s opener as he bravely charged down a clearance from Donervon Daniels and then slotted the loose ball past Will Jaaskelainen.

The introduction of Porter, after Rotherham’s goal, turned the game as he gave the Alex an attacking intent they had not previously shown.

Former Millers defender Artell praised his team’s resilience, and said: “I thought we stuck to our task. We asked them to play a different way, which in the current circumstances and where we are in our development is always going to be a challenge.

“I thought they were magnificent in their application and desire to stay in the game.

“It’s a tough place to come. They’re strong and physical and ask questions of you.

“It’s a definite penalty and Ports has stuck it away. He is getting a bit of a reputation as a penalty maestro. I don’t think he has missed many.

“I just wish the game had gone on another 10 minutes.”

It was a frustrating watch for Rotherham manager Paul Warne as his side should have been out of sight.

Freddie Ladapo was guilty of missing a huge chance to seal victory, and Warne said: “It was a penalty, I’ve no issue with that.

“Overall I thought our performance was very good. They had three attempts on goal and we had 20. Unfortunately we just didn’t get that second goal. While it’s 1-0 you’re still in the game.

“I thought our set-piece delivery was excellent, it just didn’t drop to us on any first or second contacts.

“The lads are devastated. It feels like a defeat because it was one-way traffic. I am disappointed but it obviously feels like points dropped.

“There isn’t a lot wrong. I don’t think we can coach them any better or be any more organised. It’s just that we didn’t take our chances.

“Teams are going to come here, frustrate us and slow the game down. We have to be better. These games are banana skins for us.

“It felt like we were comfortably the better side but we share the points, which is ultimately the most important part.”