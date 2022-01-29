David Martindale hails matchwinner Alan Forrest as Livingston edge Hibernian

David Martindale praised Alan Forrest for delivering a match-winning contribution at the end of a week when he almost left Livingston.

The 25-year-old attacker was close to joining cinch Premiership rivals St Johnstone after the clubs agreed a fee but he changed his mind and decided he wanted to stay with the Lions until his contract expires at the end of the season.

Martindale was thrilled to see Forrest produce an excellent performance which included the decisive goal in a 3-2 triumph away to Hibernian

“We were very good and well worth the three points,” said the Lions manager. “To a man everyone was very good, but special mention to Alan – he was brilliant.

“It says a lot about him and it also says a lot about where he should be. I’ll be having a conversation with him in the next seven to 10 days (about a possible contract extension) because I think we’re the right club for Alan.

“I had all the paperwork signed and ready for him to go and he came in and said to me he didn’t want to go.

“I think it’s been a tough time for him because I don’t think he enjoys all the speculation but he made a big decision and I think that decision paid off today because he was fantastic.”

Shaun Maloney was disappointed with the way his Hibs side gave up the lead twice before completely losing their way in the second half.

“We started well, but when you play Livingston there are always going to be actions like the long throw that got them their second goal, so they’re never ever out the game,” said the Easter Road manager.

“I’m just really disappointed at the way we defended those actions and also with the performance in the second half.

“We lost control of the game and it became really open, and that type of game suits them. Overall the set-plays (from which Livingston scored twice) were the biggest difference in the game.”

Maloney, who took the reins last month from Jack Ross, is still mixing his team up to try and find the right blend, but he refused to blame changes in defence for the abject defeat.

“I don’t think the changes in defence have helped,” he said. “I don’t think that back five will have played together but I can’t really use that as a big excuse.

“The way that we set up at set plays, it shouldn’t matter which players are on the pitch. The set-plays shouldn’t result in first contact for the opponent, like Livingston’s first goal.”