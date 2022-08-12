12 August 2022

David McGoldrick could feature for Derby against Barnsley

By NewsChain Sport
12 August 2022

Derby are set to have David McGoldrick available for the visit of Barnsley in Sky Bet League One.

The former Sheffield United striker has missed the start of the season with a niggle but he returned to training this week, with boss Liam Rosenior suggesting he will be on the bench.

Curtis Davies is one of several players who are set to return to the side after Rosenior made changes for the midweek Carabao Cup win at Mansfield.

James Chester will not be rushed back as he battles an Achilles problem.

Barnsley will make a late decision on Nicky Cadden.

Cadden has been out with a calf problem picked up last weekend  but could return.

Matty Wolfe is progressing well from his knee injury but is unlikely to be fit at the weekend.

Michael Helik and Herbie Kane are long-term absentees and face a lengthy spell out.

