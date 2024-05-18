David Moyes says he will leave West Ham ‘in good spirits’

David Moyes admits it hit home this week that his second spell as West Ham manager is about to end.

The veteran Scot will bow out after four-and-a-half years in charge after Sunday’s final Premier League game of the season at Manchester City.

Among his achievements was guiding the Hammers to their first trophy in 43 years when they won the Europa League last season.

He said his farewells in front of home fans at the London Stadium as West Ham beat Luton last week but it is at the Etihad Stadium – where his side could have a say in the outcome of the title race – where he will sign off.

Moyes, who is expected to be replaced by former Spain and Wolves boss Julen Lopetegui, told reporters at a press conference: “We’ve had a good week and good preparation, so it’s all good as far as I’m concerned.

“It starts to hit you when you have to clear your office out and make way for new people coming in but I’m happy with the situation.

“I don’t really feel emotional. I’ve been in and out of work at different times during my career but this time I’m happy to be stepping aside.

“I’m happy with the work I’ve done here at West Ham and I’ll leave in good spirits.”

City will win an unprecedented fourth successive Premier League title if they beat the Hammers, who are locked in to a ninth-placed finish and ostensibly have little to play for.

Yet Arsenal, two points behind City, still have a shot at the prize and could snatch top spot if their London rivals could do them a favour.

“I’m really relaxed about the game, even though we understand the task at hand,” said Moyes, who had a previous stint with West Ham from 2017-18.

“The players have trained well this week and we’ll be as ready as we possibly can be for it.”