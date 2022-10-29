Dean Smith relief as Norwich get back to winning ways with victory over Stoke

Norwich head coach Dean Smith spoke of his relief after watching his side beat Stoke 3-1 at Carrow Road to end a run of six Championship games without a win.

Two goals from on-loan Aston Villa midfielder Aaron Ramsey and another from substitute Gabriel Sara secured a much-needed win for the hosts.

The edginess in the crowd was palpable as the Canaries struggled in the first half, and Smith admitted improvement had been needed after a poor start to the game.

“The result was all important today and I am delighted with the win but it was all a bit laboured in the first half, I’ll admit that, even though I made six changes to freshen things up after a tough week,” said Smith.

“We struggled to create anything and the fluidity I wanted just wasn’t there. We got our goal but even for the first 15 minutes of the second half I thought we were second best.

“Then we got a good second goal and that lifted a weight off our shoulders. After that we played some good stuff and got a third.

“Results dictate the mood around the place. Fans want to see their side winning and that hasn’t been happening recently. But we have got a run of three home games in four before the World Cup and we’re aiming to make the most of that.”

Smith praised two-goal hero Ramsey, adding: “I obviously know Aaron well from my time at Villa and he is a really talented kid who will only get better.

“He makes great runs, has got good balance and knows what is going on around him. He is a young man with an old head on his shoulders and it’s pleasing to see him getting some goals now too.”

The Canaries were well off the pace in a desperately poor first half and were fortunate to go in at the break 1-0 ahead.

With 38 minutes on the clock Ramsey was in the right place in the right place to convert after Stoke keeper Joe Bursik had parried a goal-bound shot from Teemu Pukki – and Norwich gradually improved after that to record their first victory since October 1.

They doubled their advantage after 71 minutes as Ramsey again converted from close in, this time following a neat one-two with Pukki, and added a third soon after through substitute Gabriel Sara, who tucked away the loose ball after Bursik had foiled Marcelino Nunez.

Stoke got a consolation when Nick Powell, another substitute, hammered home in injury time, but by then the damage had been well and truly done.

“It’s very frustrating,” said Stoke boss Alex Neil. “In terms of the general game we were the better side today but Norwich were more clinical than us and that’s why they took the three points.

“I thought we were good until we reached the final third and then we were very wasteful. We got into some good positions but time after time we made bad decisions or missed good chances.

“I thought the defining minute of the game came in the second half. We should have made it 1-1 from a free header at the back post (from Powell) but straight away they went up the other end and got their second.

“There is no way we should have lost today, but the fact that we were the better side isn’t the story. It’s the fact that we were beaten 3-1.”