Dean Smith sacked as Norwich boss after 13 months in charge
Dean Smith has been sacked as Norwich head coach, the Sky Bet Championship club have announced.
The decision comes following the Canaries’ 2-1 defeat to Luton on Boxing Day.
Norwich remain fifth in the table but the position masks a poor run of form with the side having won just three of their last 13 league games since early October.
Smith had been in charge for 13 months, having taken over following the departure of Daniel Farke in November last year.
