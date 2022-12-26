Dean Smith vows to keep on fighting for his future after Norwich lose at Luton

Norwich boss Dean Smith has vowed to keep on fighting for his future after the Canaries suffered their third defeat in four games, beaten 2-1 at Luton.

The visiting manager was already under pressure going into the game, with those jeers increasing during the contest, and reaching a crescendo after Cauley Woodrow’s last-minute winner for Luton.

Teemu Pukki had earlier cancelled out Allan Campbell’s second-half opener.

Smith said: “We gave two criminal goals away.

“I’m not going to hide away for sure, it’s my team that goes out there.

“It doesn’t help it (my position), but I’m not in control of that, so I’ll keep on working until told not to work.

“Do I believe we can turn it around? Yes. But it’s going to be difficult, as I understand the fans’ frustrations.

“I’ve got ears, I can hear what’s being said.

“I’ve done it many times before, but I back myself, when backed into a corner I come out fighting, always have and I plan to do so.

“I sit down with Stuart (Webber, sporting director) every day, so tomorrow won’t be any different.

“If the club decides they want to go another direction, that’s up to the football club.”

A goalless first half saw Luton go closest, Elijah Adebayo glancing wide before James Bree’s free-kick was tipped on to the bar by keeper Angus Gunn.

After the break, Town went ahead in the 61st minute, with Campbell picking out the bottom corner from 22 yards, but Norwich levelled with 69 gone, Pukki rifling home.

Gabriel Osho was sent off for the hosts for his second yellow with 10 minutes left, but it was the Hatters who finished strongly, Woodrow scoring with one of his first touches.

Alfie Doughty then headed off the line in stoppage time as Luton clinched victory.

New Luton chief Rob Edwards said: “When the final whistle went there was a lot of emotion released.

“It’s a big game for us, the first time we’re in front of our home supporters, it’s Norwich City here, it’s Boxing Day, a night game, we want to get off to a good start and I’m just incredibly proud of the players.

“I thought we were really good, I know we didn’t get everything right all the time, but we were up against a really good team, and to find a way to win with 10 players. I was incredibly pleased with Cauley, but delighted for the group as a whole.

“At 1-1, 10 men, late on, I was thinking ‘we’ll take the point now’, but credit to the lads, it was them who were more on the front foot.

“We sniffed it, we smelt it and football can do that. We want to get up and running with the supporters and hopefully they realise that we’re so proud to be here and we want to do really well for the club.”