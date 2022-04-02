02 April 2022

Defeat and double keeper blow deepens Aldershot woes

By NewsChain Sport
02 April 2022

Aldershot’s National League survival hopes were dealt a blow by a 2-0 home defeat to Eastleigh and a double goalkeeping injury.

Brennan Camp scored the opening goal with 22 minutes gone before a lengthy delay following an injury to Aldershot goalkeeper Ethan Ross, who required treatment from paramedics.

Tyrone Barnett doubled the visitors’ advantage in the ninth of 23 minutes of first-half stoppage time.

Eastleigh saw out the victory to leave Aldershot – who also lost substitute keeper Mitch Walker to injury with forward Mo Bettamer taking the gloves – 20th.

