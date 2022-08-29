29 August 2022

Defender Dominic Hyam relishing new challenge ahead after signing for Blackburn

29 August 2022

Dominic Hyam is relishing a new challenge ahead at Blackburn after sealing his move from Championship rivals Coventry for an undisclosed fee.

The 26-year-old, who has signed a three-year deal, made 192 appearances for the Sky Blues after joining them from Reading in 2017.

Hyam told his new club’s official website: “I’ve learnt a lot in this league, you get punished if you slip up, especially as a defender.

“I want to push myself, I want to become a better player and I’m still relatively young in football terms, there’s a decent amount of improvement still in me.”

Hyam will hope to help revitalise Rovers’ fortunes after three-consecutive league defeats, which followed three-successive wins at the start of the season.

He will go straight into contention for a starting place in Wednesday night’s Lancashire derby at Blackpool.

