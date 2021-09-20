Defender Jordan Storey signs new Preston deal
17:36pm, Mon 20 Sep 2021
Preston centre-back Jordan Storey has signed a new four-year deal with the club.
The 24-year-old moved to Deepdale from Exeter in 2018 and has made 87 appearances for the Lilywhites.
Storey’s performances have now seen him rewarded with a new long-term contract to keep him at Preston until 2025.
“I’m delighted,” said the defender, who has not missed a minute of Championship football so far this season.
“I’ve been here for a few years now, I love the club, I love the area so it’s nice to get it done and dusted.
“I’ve learned a lot here. (I’ve had) a lot of experiences here and I just want to keep progressing and hopefully achieve something special with the club.”