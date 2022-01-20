20 January 2022

Defending champions Algeria knocked out of AFCON by Ivory Coast

By NewsChain Sport
20 January 2022

Holders Algeria have been knocked out of the Africa Cup of Nations after losing 3-1 to Ivory Coast in their final group game.

The 2019 champions were completely outplayed in Douala on Thursday, compounding a miserable tournament in which they failed to win a single game.

Algeria had needed to win to progress from Group E but were rocked by a fine volley from Franck Kessie and a powerful header by Ibrahim Sangare in the first half.

Arsenal’s Nicolas Pepe put the result beyond doubt with a fine individual goal nine minutes into the second half.

Manchester City’s Riyad Mahrez missed the chance to pull one back when he hit the post from a penalty just before the hour.

Sofiane Bendebka did score – Algeria’s first goal of the competition – with a header on 73 minutes, but it proved mere consolation.

Ivory Coast’s victory ensured they would win the group and go through to a last-16 clash with Egypt.

Equatorial Guinea also went through as runners-up after beating Sierra Leone 1-0 in Limbe.

