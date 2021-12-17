17 December 2021

Defensive issues remain for Motherwell

By NewsChain Sport
17 December 2021

Motherwell have no let-up in their defensive issues for the cinch Premiership meeting with St Johnstone.

Centre-backs Ricki Lamie, Sondre Solholm Johansen and Juhani Ojala are still absent so left-back Jake Carroll will again deputise in the middle of the back four.

Midfielder Mark O’Hara also remains on the sidelines.

St Johnstone striker Chris Kane will miss out again as he is self-isolating.

Glenn Middleton is available after being ineligible to face parent club Rangers in midweek but Murray Davidson is set to remain sidelined.

Cammy MacPherson is out until January, while David Wotherspoon is out for the season.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Today's Chain

See all videos

Woman, 27, arrested on suspicion of child neglect after two sets of twin boys, aged three and four, die in horrific house fire

news

Search warrant issued for Alec Baldwin’s phone following the death of Halyna Hutchins on Rust movie set

world news

Boris takes a beating! North Shropshire by-election sees Lib Dems blow Tories away with stunning victory

news