10 April 2023

Dennis Adeniran brace helps Sheffield Wednesday stroll to victory

By NewsChain Sport
10 April 2023

Two goals from Dennis Adeniran helped Sheffield Wednesday beat Accrington Stanley 3-0, with Liam Palmer also on target.

The result boosts Wednesday’s automatic promotion hopes after ending a run of six games without a win.

After Will Vaulks had an early effort comfortably saved by keeper Lukas Jensen, the home side took an 11th-minute lead when a cross was headed out to Adeniran, who found the net with a volley from around 12 yards out.

Wednesday’s Reece James put a glancing header wide before skipper Sean McConville went close for the visitors with a free-kick which clipped the top of the bar.

Adeniran added his and Wednesday’s second goal of the afternoon a minute after the re-start, firing into the net from close range after Callum Paterson’s header was blocked following a Barry Bannan corner.

After Lee Gregory headed wide and Tyreeq Bakinson had a shot saved by Jensen, Palmer (72) rounded off the scoring with a fine finish following a great through ball from Bannan.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Today's Chain

See all videos

Nicola Sturgeon's husband released without charge amid ongoing police probe of SNP finances

news

Frank Lampard set for shock return to Chelsea as interim boss

football

Donald Trump to surrender to history-making criminal charges at New York courthouse

world news