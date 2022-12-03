Derby boss Paul Warne likens Sheffield Wednesday stalemate to a ‘game of chess’

Head coach Paul Warne thought Derby kept Sheffield Wednesday in check in a goalless draw he described as a “game of chess”.

Both teams had moments in the game but could not create enough in the final third to force a victory.

David Stockdale was the busier goalkeeper in the first half, cutting out a dangerous James Collins cross before David McGoldrick could pounce and then parrying a long-range effort from the former Sheffield United striker.

Wednesday failed to test Joe Wildsmith in the first half but the Derby keeper rescued his side in the 64th minute when he blocked a Fisayo Dele-Bashiru shot with his feet.

Collins had an overhead kick saved by Stockdale in the closing stages, but two teams with promotion ambitions cancelled each other out.

Warne said: “I think it was a fair result. I asked the lads afterwards what they thought and they felt like it’s one that got away.

“I thought the second half up to 70 minutes we looked like the only team that was going to win it but then after that it felt more like Sheffield Wednesday were going to nick it.

“If a goal had gone in early in the game it would have brought a reaction from the opposition, but I thought it was two good teams cancelling each other out. I didn’t think it was a poor game, it was just a chess game that had different qualities.

“There were two sets of players who are well coached, know what they’re doing, but there just wasn’t enough quality in the final third.

“Sheffield Wednesday are a very big club in this league, they’ve had three or four windows to build a team and we haven’t, but we’ve gone toe-to-toe and might have nicked it, so I’m really pleased about that. I’m really proud of the lads and what they are trying to do.”

Sheffield Wednesday manager Darren Moore echoed Warne when he said: “I thought the teams cancelled each other out.

“It was a solid display for us off the ball. On the ball we probably could have done more. We got into threatening positions but chose the wrong option that was available.

“I said to the boys that even though on the ball we can be a lot better, there’s an efficiency about the team and a real toughness and resilience to not get beat and when you keep another clean sheet, you can always build from that.

“There’s different parts to win a game and different parts not to lose a game and I thought the parts not to lose today were first class.”