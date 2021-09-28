Derby goalkeeper Ryan Allsop to replace Kelle Roos against Reading

Derby goalkeeper Kelle Roos was sent off at Sheffield United on Saturday (Barrington Coombs/PA) (PA Wire)
By NewsChain Sport
14:22pm, Tue 28 Sep 2021
CBAD8A00-D2B9-4E0E-ADDF-D0366C357A34 Created with sketchtool. E9A4AA46-7DC3-48B8-9CE2-D75274FB8967 Created with sketchtool. 65CCAE04-4748-4D0F-8696-A91D8EB3E7DC Created with sketchtool.

Derby will be without goalkeeper Kelle Roos for the visit of Reading.

Roos is suspended following his red card for bringing down Sheffield United’s Billy Sharp during Saturday’s 1-0 defeat.

Ryan Allsop came on for Roos at Bramall Lane and will start against the Royals.

Striker Colin Kazim Richards is still out with an Achilles injury.

Scott Dann could be handed his debut for Reading.

The former Crystal Palace defender has been building up his match fitness after joining the club at the end of the transfer window.

Dejan Tetek and Junior Hoilett are expected to shake off knocks sustained against Middlesbrough on Saturday.

Andy Rinomhota is back in training but Michael Morrison, Tom Holmes and Liam Moore are still out injured.

Sign up to our newsletter

Soccer

PA