02 December 2022

Derby still without James Chester for game against Sheffield Wednesday

By NewsChain Sport
02 December 2022

Derby will remain without defender James Chester for their clash with Sheffield Wednesday on Saturday.

The 33-year-old has been out since October with a thigh injury and remains unavailable for their game against the Owls.

Goalkeeper Joseph Anang has been out with an arm injury but could return to training soon.

Winger Nathaniel Mendez-Laing (hamstring) and the defensive pair of Curtis Davies (knee) and Haydon Roberts (hamstring) all trained on Thursday and will be assessed ahead of kick-off.

Mallik Wilks will be looking to start once again for Wednesday.

The 23-year-old winger made his first start following a short spell out in their 2-1 win over Mansfield in the FA Cup last week and could feature once again.

Josh Windass (groin) will be monitored ahead of kick-off.

Defender Ben Heneghan is a long-term injury absentee after he underwent knee surgery this week.

