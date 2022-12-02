Derby still without James Chester for game against Sheffield Wednesday
Derby will remain without defender James Chester for their clash with Sheffield Wednesday on Saturday.
The 33-year-old has been out since October with a thigh injury and remains unavailable for their game against the Owls.
Goalkeeper Joseph Anang has been out with an arm injury but could return to training soon.
Winger Nathaniel Mendez-Laing (hamstring) and the defensive pair of Curtis Davies (knee) and Haydon Roberts (hamstring) all trained on Thursday and will be assessed ahead of kick-off.
Mallik Wilks will be looking to start once again for Wednesday.
The 23-year-old winger made his first start following a short spell out in their 2-1 win over Mansfield in the FA Cup last week and could feature once again.
Josh Windass (groin) will be monitored ahead of kick-off.
Defender Ben Heneghan is a long-term injury absentee after he underwent knee surgery this week.
