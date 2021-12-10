Diogo Jota faces late fitness test ahead of Liverpool’s clash with Aston Villa
Liverpool forward Diogo Jota will be assessed before the visit of Aston Villa having missed some training this week.
The Portugal international – along with a number of rested players – did not travel to Milan for the midweek Champions League tie because of a knock sustained at Wolves last weekend.
Fellow forward Divock Origi is fit, however, having sat out full training on Thursday as part of his recovery – a session which he was joined by Roberto Firmino who is back after a hamstring problem.
Former Liverpool striker Danny Ings could return to the Villa matchday squad.
Ings has not featured since a 2-1 victory over Brighton on November 20 because of an unspecified injury, but is now back in full training.
Morgan Sanson has recovered from a bout of illness but Bertrand Traore and Leon Bailey remain out, with the latter sidelined by damage to a quad muscle until after Christmas.
Liverpool provisional squad: Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Matip, Van Dijk, Robertson, Fabinho, Henderson, Thiago, Salah, Jota, Mane, Kelleher, Gomez, Konate, Tsimikas, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Milner, Keita, Minamino, Origi.
Aston Villa provisional squad: Martinez, Cash, Konsa, Mings, Targett, McGinn, Nakamba, Ramsey, Buendia, Watkins, Steer, Hause, Young, Tuanzebe, Sanson, El Ghazi, Chukwuemeka, Luiz, Philogene-Bidace, Archer, Ings, Davis, Iroegbunam.
