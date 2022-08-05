05 August 2022

Dipo Akinyemi at the double as Ayr come from behind to win at Queen’s Park

By NewsChain Sport
05 August 2022

Dipo Akinyemi scored an added-time penalty as Ayr came from two goals down to secure a dramatic 3-2 victory at Queen’s Park in the cinch Championship.

The home side led 2-0 at the interval after Simon Murray scored with 18 minutes gone before Dom Thomas doubled their advantage 14 minutes later at Ochilview Park.

However, Akinyemi netted moments after the restart, with Sean McGinty hauling the visitors level after he headed home from a corner with a dozen minutes remaining.

Ayr were then awarded a penalty in stoppage time for a handball, with Akinyemi making no mistake from the spot to complete a superb comeback.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Today's Chain

See all videos

People encouraged to snitch on neighbours who flout hosepipe ban

news

Royal family wish Meghan Markle happy birthday as she turns 41

world news

Ticket sales for Lionesses’ Wembley friendly against the US top 65,000 in under 24 hours

football