Dismissal marks turning point before Torquay ease past 10-man Yeovil
Torquay pounced on Sonny Blu Lo-Everton’s red card with two goals in five minutes to sink 10-man Yeovil 3-0 in the National League.
Midfielder Ben Wynter bagged his first goal of the season before Exeter loanee Jack Sparkes nodded home to double the hosts’ advantage.
Joe Lewis added a third in the dying stages to seal the win, heading in a cross from Connor Lemonheigh-Evans.
Torquay made it three league wins on the spin to move up to 12th and pull within four points of 11th-placed Yeovil.
Neither side had been able to wrestle control until Watford loan man Lo-Everton’s dismissal turned the game in Torquay’s favour.
Lo-Everton was given his marching orders for a tussle with Tom Lapslie and that incident proved the turning point for the contest.
First Wynter turned the ball home after Lapslie’s deflected effort fell into his path, then – just four minutes later – Sparkes headed in to put Torquay in total control.
And by the time Lewis added the third, the home side were already assured of the victory.
