28 October 2022

Doncaster captain Adam Clayton suspended against Gillingham

By NewsChain Sport
28 October 2022

Doncaster will be without captain Adam Clayton for their home clash with Gillingham.

The experienced midfielder picked up his fifth yellow card of the season in the midweek defeat against Stevenage and will serve a one-game ban.

Tommy Rowe remains sidelined but is not far away from making his return.

Kieran Agard is among those pushing for a starting spot after coming off the bench against Stevenage.

Gillingham could be boosted by the return of midfielder Shaun Williams.

The 36-year-old has not featured since the home draw with Stevenage on October 15 but could make the matchday squad.

Olly Lee is also closing in on a return.

Ben Reeves will be assessed as he pushes to be fit.

