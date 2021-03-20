Doncaster recover from two goals down to draw at Gillingham

Veteran James Coppinger earned Doncaster a point
By NewsChain Sport
17:08pm, Sat 20 Mar 2021
Doncaster’s winless run extended to four games despite coming from two goals down to draw 2-2 at fellow play-off hopefuls Gillingham

Jordan Graham fired the Gills ahead inside 85 seconds after Rovers goalkeeper Louis Jones parried Kyle Dempsey’s shot into the midfielder’s path.

The hosts doubled their advantage after just four minutes when Vadaine Oliver spectacularly volleyed home for his eighth goal in seven games from Ryan Jackson’s throw.

Rovers captain Tom Anderson pulled his team back in the game when he rose the highest to meet James Coppinger’s drilled cross and head past Jack Bonham.

Coppinger completed the visitors’ comeback after 23 minutes when he capitalised on poor Gillingham defending to blaze into the bottom corner.

Both sides had potential winners cleared off the line shortly after the hour; first Joe Wright blocked Gills midfielder Alex MacDonald’s scuffed shot before Brad Halliday’s effort beat Bonham but not the covering Robbie Cundy.

Wright saved Rovers again 11 minutes from time when he threw himself at Dempsey’s goal-bound effort after Graham’s cross-turned-shot rebounded off the post.

