Doncaster’s fighting spirit delights Danny Schofield in thriller with Rochdale

Danny Schofield was delighted with the show of character from his Doncaster side as they edged a seven-goal thriller with Rochdale 4-3.

Rovers recovered after being pegged back from 2-0 and 3-2 up as Tom Anderson netted an 81st-minute winner.

Two goals inside the first nine minutes from Charlie Seaman and Ben Close had Rovers in command only for Dale to fight back.

A brilliant Harrison Biggins free-kick temporarily put Doncaster back in front before Anderson’s late heroics on a night when he came in for criticism from sections of the home support.

While less pleased with the tactical performance of his side, Schofield was happy with their resilience – particularly after a disappointing defeat at Tranmere on Boxing Day.

“It was a tough game,” he said. “To score two goals so early on in the game and really take control after really good impetus in the way we started on the front foot was really pleasing.

“The players showed good determination, togetherness and collective spirit and fighting spirit to win the game in the end.

“The effort, the determination and application of the players rather than anything tactical won that game.

“This group of players are excellent to work with because they’re really good people that fight for the shirt, for the football club, and that’s great to have.

“Since I’ve been at the club, the lads have bounced back well from defeats.

“Results and performances have been mixed and sometimes that is what football is. You’ve got a team fighting for their lives in Rochdale, I thought they were excellent today and we stood up to that challenge.”

In contrast, Rochdale boss Jim Bentley was critical of the character shown by his side after failing to make their fightbacks count.

Goals from Devante Rodney and Tyrese Sinclair, plus a Ro-Shaun Williams own goal, had Dale level with 13 minutes to play.

“Ultimately, we were not good enough in some areas and, as a group, we lacked character,” Bentley said.

“We are too easy to play against at times and Doncaster didn’t cut us open, but we gave then four goals.

“I’ve got an 11-year-old who I watch when I can and I’ve seen better defending in his games. There was a bit of a weird feeling here with the crowd a bit toxic to one of their players but we found ourselves 2-0 down after nine minutes.

“Then, we’ve shown the character to get back to 3-3 but, from a corner, we’ve had three or four opportunities to clear the ball and the player who was taking all the stick who – without any disrespect to Tom (Anderson) – is not the most agile, has had the time to take a touch, spin and put the ball in the bottom corner.”