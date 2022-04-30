30 April 2022

Doncaster’s relegation confirmed as they draw at Oxford

By NewsChain Sport
30 April 2022

Doncaster’s relegation to Sky Bet League Two was confirmed following a 1-1 draw with Oxford at the Kassam Stadium.

Rovers went into the game needing victory, a 29-goal swing and other results to go their way.

Billy Bodin opened the scoring for Oxford in the 23rd minute, chesting the ball over the line from a yard out after goalkeeper Jonathan Mitchell could only parry Matt Taylor’s angled drive high into the air.

Josh Martin equalised for Doncaster after 67 minutes with a shot from outside the box that appeared to take a deflection.

U’s goalkeeper Jack Stevens produced a brilliant save to prevent debutant James Golding from scoring an own goal.

Ryan Williams fired against the inside of the far post for Oxford, who had just missed out on the play-offs, and late on Golding saw a volleyed attempt blocked on the line.

Rovers might have scored before Martin’s leveller as Stevens dived to turn aside substitute Mipo Odubeko’s header.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Today's Chain

See all videos

Wimbledon champion Boris Becker jailed for two-and-a-half years over bankruptcy

news

MP Neil Parish has Tory whip suspended over porn watching in Commons claims

news

West Ham investigate reports of attack on German commentators

football