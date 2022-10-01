01 October 2022

Dorking claim comfortable win over 10-man Dagenham

By NewsChain Sport
01 October 2022

Dorking swept past 10-man Dagenham 5-1 in their Vanarama National League match at the Meadowbank Stadium.

James McShane put Dorking ahead in the 30th minute before soon tapping home his second after Bobby-Joe Taylor’s long-range effort came back off the post.

Dagenham were reduced to 10 men in first-half stoppage time when forward Josh Walker collected a second yellow card, and Dorking midfielder Seb Bowerman, making his debut on loan from Bracknell, added a third in the 50th minute.

Substitute Adam Mekki headed in the fourth and Ryan Seager nodded home a fifth on the hour, with Dagenham getting a late consolation through an own goal from Dan Lincoln.

