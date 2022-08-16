16 August 2022

Dorking earn first ever National League win in thriller at Maidstone

By NewsChain Sport
16 August 2022

Substitute Ryan Seager came off the bench to claim two late goals and earn Dorking an historic 4-2 Vanarama National League victory at Maidstone.

Seager slotted home a penalty with just seven minutes remaining and, after Stones midfielder Sam Corne was sent off for an off-the-ball incident in the aftermath, sealed his club’s first win in the fifth tier by pouncing on a defensive error in added time.

Maidstone had not lost at home since November and fought hard to preserve that lengthy record by twice equalising to cancel out a double from Wanderers captain James McShane.

Jack Barham claimed the first leveller, finishing on the rebound in the 34th minute, before Christie Pattisson made it 2-2 six minutes into the second period with a header which went in off the left post.

