01 April 2022

Dundee have doubts over Charlie Adam for visit of Aberdeen

By NewsChain Sport
Dundee skipper Charlie Adam is a doubt for the cinch Premiership bottom club’s clash with Aberdeen.

Lee Ashcroft (hamstring) and Cillian Sheridan (Achilles) are out for the season while Adam Legzdins (knee) remains out too.

Matty Kennedy remains out of the Aberdeen squad with a back issue.

Dylan McGeouch is unlikely to feature due to a slight niggle while Adam Montgomery’s hamstring problem means he is still out for another three or four weeks.

Mikey Devlin (ankle) remains on the sidelines.

