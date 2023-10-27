Dundee United hit Arbroath for six to extend lead at top of Championship
Unbeaten Dundee United stretched their lead at the top of the Scottish Championship to seven points with a 6-0 win over Arbroath.
Louis Moult slotted the hosts ahead after only seven minutes and they had doubled their lead after a quarter of an hour through captain Ross Docherty.
They were 3-0 up by half-time after Kai Fotheringham’s 43rd-minute tap-in.
Tony Watt rifled in the fourth just before the hour, Moult added his second from close range and Mathew Anim Cudjoe wrapped up the scoring.
