09 December 2023

Dunfermline secure victory at Airdrie

By NewsChain Sport
09 December 2023

Goals from Josh Edwards and Matty Todd helped Dunfermline see off potential play-off rivals Airdrie with a 2-1 win at the Excelsior Stadium.

The visitors had to survive a pair of early scares with keeper Deniz Mehmet tipping a Josh Allen header onto the bar before Nikolay Todorov also headed against the woodwork.

Edwards grabbed the opener after a neat pass from Lewis McCann and Dunfermline doubled their advantage midway through the second half through Todd’s finish.

Airdrie continued to press with Mehmet tipping a header from Calum Gallagher over the bar then saving point-blank from Callum Fordyce.

The Diamonds finally made their breakthrough deep into injury time when Gallagher slotted home a consolation from the penalty spot.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Today's Chain

See all videos

Mourners line streets of Dublin to say goodbye to Shane MacGowan

world news

Gunman dead after killing three in attack at Las Vegas university

news

Covid inquiry: Johnson admits he may have only read Sage minutes ‘once or twice’

news