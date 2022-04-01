01 April 2022

Edinburgh boost play-off hopes by holding champions Kelty Hearts to a draw

By NewsChain Sport
01 April 2022

Newly-crowned cinch Scottish League Two champions Kelty Hearts had to settle for a point after a 1-1 draw with Edinburgh at Ainslie Park.

The visitors, who clinched the title with a win over Stenhousemuir last weekend, led through a brilliant flick and volley from Jamie Barjonas in the 48th minute.

Alfie Agyeman could have increased Kelty’s lead on the hour but he was denied by a brilliant save from Edinburgh keeper Brian Schwake.

Ryan Shanley equalised for Edinburgh from the penalty spot in the 66th minute to boost their play-off hopes after two successive defeats.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Today's Chain

See all videos

First fines arrive for Whitehall party lockdown offenders

news

Asking male patients if they are pregnant doesn’t make any sense, says health secretary Sajid Javid

news

LGBTQ group sues Florida over so-called Don’t Say Gay law

world news