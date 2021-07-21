Edinburgh City awarded cup tie after positive coronavirus tests in Falkirk squad

Falkirk have forfeited their cup tie (Andrew Milligan/PA) (PA Archive)
By NewsChain Sport
16:57pm, Wed 21 Jul 2021
Edinburgh City have been awarded a 3-0 Premier Sports Cup Group win over Falkirk after coronavirus struck again.

The Bairns informed the Scottish Premier League that they could not fulfill Wednesday night’s fixture after a number of players tested positive for Covid-19, with others deemed close contacts.

Consequently, Falkirk do not have sufficient players available to fulfil the fixture.

An SPFL spokesman said: “Consistent with previous announcements in respect of similar issues in the group stage of this competition, any team unable or unwilling to field a team in a Premier Sports Cup Round 1 group stage tie, will forfeit the match on the basis of a 3-0 defeat.

“Accordingly, Edinburgh City have been awarded a 3-0 win in the tie.

“We wish the affected players at Falkirk all the very best in their recovery and will continue to liaise with the club in the coming days, ahead of their next scheduled Premier Sports Cup match against Ayr United on Saturday July 24.”

