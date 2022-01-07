07 January 2022

Elgin continue unbeaten run with draw at Edinburgh

By NewsChain Sport
07 January 2022

Elgin extended their unbeaten run in Scottish League Two to four matches after holding Edinburgh to a 2-2 draw at Ainslie Park.

The point lifts Elgin, who twice led through goals in either half from Matthew Cooper and Kane Hester, 11 points clear of bottom club Cowdenbeath.

Cooper turned home Russell Dingwall’s cross in the 14th minute but Edinburgh hit back before the interval through Callum Tapping’s close-range finish.

Dingwall was again the provider when Elgin regained the lead just before the hour-mark through Hester, but Edinburgh, who stay fourth, seven points adrift of third-placed Annan, equalised through a trialist in the 71st minute.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Today's Chain

See all videos

Meghan Markle’s lawyer says the duchess did not bully staff but did not want ‘to negate anyone’s personal experiences’

world news

Suspected troll arrested after Piers Morgan reported he and son had received death threats

news

Biden accuses Trump of holding ‘dagger at throat of democracy’ on anniversary of US Capitol riot

world news