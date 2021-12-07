07 December 2021

Elgin’s clash with Kelty Hearts postponed after Storm Barra strikes

By NewsChain Sport
07 December 2021

Tuesday’s Cinch Scottish League Two game between Elgin and league leaders Kelty Hearts at Borough Briggs was postponed due to a waterlogged pitch.

Storm Barra has swept over parts of Scotland and Northern England and left the conditions in Elgin in an unplayable state.

After a pitch inspection at 6.15pm, the referee decided to call the game off.

A rescheduled date will be announced in due course.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Today's Chain

See all videos

Phillip Schofield asks disgraced former Health Secretary Matt Hancock: ‘Was it your dyslexia that meant you misread the social distancing rules?’

news

People who have had Covid and been vaccinated more likely to fight off new variants

news

Storm Barra arrives, bringing rain, 70mph winds, and threat of disruption

news