Elliott Hewitt joins Mansfield after leaving Grimsby

Elliott Hewitt in action
Elliott Hewitt in action (PA Wire)
By NewsChain Sport
18:11pm, Wed 19 May 2021
CBAD8A00-D2B9-4E0E-ADDF-D0366C357A34 Created with sketchtool. E9A4AA46-7DC3-48B8-9CE2-D75274FB8967 Created with sketchtool. 65CCAE04-4748-4D0F-8696-A91D8EB3E7DC Created with sketchtool.

Mansfield have signed defender Elliott Hewitt on a two-year deal.

The 26-year-old was out of contract at Grimsby, where he made 39 appearances this season.

Stags boss Nigel Clough said: “Elliott is a good player with good experience at this level. He is one that can cover several positions.

“He knows the league, knows a few positions, is a good age and has good experience, so it was a bit of a no-brainer for us.

“Even teams that go down have good players. If you can get one or two players from those teams, they are still good League Two players.”

Sign up to our newsletter

Soccer

Mansfield

PA