Elliott Hewitt joins Mansfield after leaving Grimsby
18:11pm, Wed 19 May 2021
Mansfield have signed defender Elliott Hewitt on a two-year deal.
The 26-year-old was out of contract at Grimsby, where he made 39 appearances this season.
Stags boss Nigel Clough said: “Elliott is a good player with good experience at this level. He is one that can cover several positions.
“He knows the league, knows a few positions, is a good age and has good experience, so it was a bit of a no-brainer for us.
“Even teams that go down have good players. If you can get one or two players from those teams, they are still good League Two players.”