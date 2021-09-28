“Embarrassed” Richie Wellens pondering Doncaster future after Ipswich thrashing

Doncaster boss Richie Wellens is considering his future at the club after being left “embarrassed” by the 6-0 defeat to Ipswich at Portman Road.

Wellens pledged he and his team would reimburse the 165 travelling fans’ expenses after they capitulated in a 10-minute second-half spell, conceding four goals as Town registered their first home victory in League One this season.

Lee Evans netted a hat-trick and Macauley Bonne bagged a brace before George Edmundson completed the scoring.

Wellens said: “I will speak to my bosses and we’ll have a constructive conversation.

“They have given me tremendous support but I feel I am letting them down with the results we are getting. If I’m not the right person, I’ll take my medicine.

“It was embarrassing. We know we have got top players but they have been struggling for confidence.

“All of the players and myself will refund all of the supporters who travelled. We just looked lethargic and tired from the get-go.”

Town took the lead when Kyle Knoyle’s square pass across his own defence ran loose to Wes Burns, who drove forward and his pinpoint cross found Bonne inside the six-yard area and he slid the ball home after 13 minutes.

They extended their lead in the 31st minute when Evans was on hand at the back post to convert with a crisp finish following a corner by Scott Fraser.

The home side made it three as Evans converted Bersant Celina’s cross after 70 minutes.

Bonne added a fourth in the 72nd minute when he chested down another Celina cross and volleyed home before Evans completed his hat-trick four minutes later with a first-time shot high into the net.

Edmundson rounded off the scoring 10 minutes from time when he stabbed home at the near post.

While Town boss Paul Cook was delighted with the victory, he was sympathetic towards Wellens.

He said: “I think for the first time we probably looked a team, well balanced, carried goals in the team and when we got the third and fourth goals there was a spell in the game when we were under a little bit of pressure and we were wobbling.

“This team has got that resilience now where they carry that goal threat.

“I’m not so sure Lee Evans should be scoring the goals but you have got to speak well about Doncaster.

“If you look at the weight of our squad and the power we have off the bench and compare that to what Richie has which is nearly not a lot.

“They travelled to Plymouth on Saturday and have been beat deep into stoppage time and they’ve walked into us heavy but he will get them lads up there – they will lick their wounds and come back strong.”