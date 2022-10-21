21 October 2022

Emerson Royal back from ban in boost for Tottenham against Newcastle

21 October 2022

Emerson Royal will return for Tottenham when Newcastle visit in the Premier League on Sunday.

The right-back has not played in the league since his red card at Arsenal earlier this month, but has now served his three-match suspension.

Fellow Brazilian Richarlison (calf) remains sidelined and Spurs boss Antonio Conte will again be without Dejan Kulusevski, who has not played for the club since September 17 following a hamstring injury.

Joelinton is a doubt for Newcastle’s trip to London.

The Brazilian limped put of Wednesday night’s 1-0 victory over Everton with a knee injury and is being assessed, while fellow midfielder Joe Willock is working his way back to full fitness after illness and full-back Javier Manquillo has returned to training following an ankle problem.

Defender Paul Dummett is recovering from a calf injury and joins keeper Karl Darlow (ankle), defender Emil Krafth (knee), midfielder Matt Ritchie (calf) and forwards Allan Saint-Maximin (hamstring) and Alexander Isak (thigh) on the sidelines.

Tottenham provisional squad: Lloris, Romero, Dier, Lenglet, Doherty, Betancur, Bissouma, Hojbjerg, Sessegnon, Son, Kane, Forster, Sanchez, Tanganga, Emerson, Davies, Spence, Perisic, Moura, Gil, Austin, Sarr, White.

Newcastle provisional squad: Pope, Karius, Trippier, Murphy, Manquillo, Targett, Lewis, Botman, Burn, Schar, Lascelles, Shelvey, Guimaraes, Joelinton, Longstaff, Fraser, Anderson, Almiron, Wilson, Wood.

