Emma Hayes back with a win as Chelsea move top while Rachel Daly nets hat-trick
Emma Hayes returned to the dugout as Chelsea reclaimed top spot in the Women’s Super League table with a 3-0 win over Tottenham at Stamford Bridge.
In front of 38,350 supporters, Chelsea took control when Sam Kerr’s first-half strike gave them the advantage before Erin Cuthbert doubled the lead.
Hayes’ first match in the dugout since her emergency hysterectomy last month was then capped off by Guro Reiten scoring from the spot and lifted the Blues three points clear of second-placed Arsenal.
Rachel Daly starred with a hat-trick as Aston Villa came from behind to beat 10-woman Reading 3-1.
Reading had taken an early lead through Lauren Wade, but Daly headed two goals inside the first half to put the home side ahead at the break.
Goalkeeper Jacqueline Burns was sent off for a challenge on Kirsty Hanson in the 65th minute, with Daly securing her hat-trick 12 minutes later from the penalty spot.
Rachel Furness’ last-gasp equaliser earned Liverpool a point in a thrilling 3-3 draw at Brighton.
The reds had been on a six-match losing run before the game on the south coast but took the lead through Missy Bo Kearns in the 17th minute.
Brighton then fought back, with a goal from Elisabeth Terland, Danielle Carter’s penalty and Katie Robinson’s strike from distance giving the hosts a substantial lead going into the half-time break.
Liverpool left it late to reduce the deficit, Shanice van de Sanden heading her side’s second goal in the 76th minute.
Van de Sanden then turned provider for Furness’ 92nd-minute goal to level the match.
Izzy Atkinson struck an 88th-minute winner as West Ham beat Leicester 1-0.
