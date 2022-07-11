12 July 2022

England hit a new high with thumping win over Norway in Brighton

By NewsChain Sport
England’s 8-0 defeat of Norway on Monday night set a new record for the Women’s European Championship finals.

Here, the PA news agency looks at the tournament’s most one-sided contests, prior to Sarina Wiegman’s team rewriting the record books.

England 6 Scotland 0 (2017)

Jodie Taylor (left) scored a hat-trick against Scotland in 2017 (Mike Egerton/PA) (PA Archive)

Jodie Taylor’s hat-trick and further goals from Ellen White, Jordan Nobbs and Toni Duggan made it a miserable night for Scotland in Holland.

Sweden 5 Finland 0 (2013)

Lotta Schelin and Nilla Fischer each scored twice and Kosovare Asllani also found the target as Sweden dominated.

Kosovare Asllani (left) and Nilla Fischer were both on the scoresheet for Sweden against Finland (Danny Lawson/PA) (PA Archive)

Germany 5-0 Russia (2001)

The holders needed 43 minutes to break through, but Bettina Wiegmann’s effort opened the floodgates. Birgit Prinz and Maren Meinert stretched the advantage before Sandra Smisek netted twice inside the last 17 minutes.

Norway 5 Denmark 0 (1997)

Marianne Petterson struck twice in each half to become the only player to score four goals in a Women’s European Championship finals match. Heidi Store completed the scoring.

