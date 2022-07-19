England taking nothing for granted as Spain vow to stick to their style

England resume their quest for Euro 2022 glory on Wednesday as the quarter-finals get under way in Brighton.

Sarina Wiegman’s side face Spain at the AMEX Stadium hoping to build upon an imperious progression as Group A winners which yielded 14 goals for and none against.

Here, the PA news agency takes a look what lies ahead.

Lionesses staying cool

England captain Leah Williamson is taking nothing for granted as she targets Euro 2022 glory.

Northern Ireland boss Kenny Shiels said after his side’s 5-0 defeat by the Lionesses that it would be a “massive failure” if they did not go on to win the tournament.

Asked about Shiels’ comments ahead of the last-eight clash with Spain, Williamson said: “We know what we want to do and we know what we dream of, and the journey that you have to go on to achieve that, so it’s not just as simple as that – if it was, happy days.

“But it’s not as simple as that and I think we’re focused enough on the day to not to let that affect us.”

Come on Irene

Skipper Irene Paredes has insisted Spain must play their own game as they attempt to find a way past free-scoring England.

La Roja have dominated possession during the group stage, but struggled to convert it into goals, managing five in their three Group B fixtures.

However, Paredes said: “I don’t think we need to adapt our game to England and we won’t. The best thing we can do is play our game, try and keep our possession – attack is the best form of defence for us.

“Any player would love to be involved here tomorrow, we will give it everything. We haven’t stopped talking about it over the last couple of days.”

One in, one out

Wiegman missed the Lionesses’ 5-0 win over Northern Ireland in their final group fixture after testing positive for Covid-19, but hopes to be back in the dug-out as they battle it out for a place in the semi-finals.

The Dutchwoman, whose symptoms amounted to “a little temperature and a little coughing, but not too bad”, told a press conference on Tuesday: “Of course I’m very hopeful, but we’ll see what happens – and we do know if I can’t be there I’ll be around in another way.”

However, keeper Hannah Hampton has been ruled out of the Spain game following a positive test, the second player after defender Lotte Wubben-Moy to be sidelined by coronavirus.

Wiegman added: “We’re really aware and very careful. We’re trying to stay in our bubble and do the right things, and hopefully we keep everyone fit.”

Misery for Martens

Netherlands midfielder Lieke Martens’ tournament has been brought to a premature conclusion by a foot injury.

The 29-year-old Paris St Germain summer signing picked up the problem during Sunday’s 4-1 Group C win over Switzerland.

Head coach Mark Parsons told the Oranje’s official website: “This is terrible news for Lieke and for us. She has fully committed herself to the team during this tournament.

“It is very unfortunate that her European Championship has to end like this.”

“They’re at home, they’re the hosts, they’re the favourites going into it, so the pressure is on them. We’re feeling very calm.”

Spain winger Marta Cardona to UEFA’s official website.

July 20

Quarter-final: England v Spain (8pm, Amex Stadium)