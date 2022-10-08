08 October 2022

Ethan Galbraith nets winner as Salford pull off fine win over Northampton

By NewsChain Sport
08 October 2022

Ethan Galbraith scored the game’s only goal as Salford claimed their first victory over Northampton with a 1-0 win at Sixfields.

Salford’s third successive away triumph came courtesy of Galbraith’s crisp finish late in the first half as they moved within two points of the League Two automatic-promotion places.

The opening 25 minutes were cagey and lacked any sort of goalmouth action before things warmed up.

Visiting goalkeeper Tom King was twice called into action in a matter of minutes either side of the half-hour mark, reacting smartly from Kieron Bowie and doing likewise to deny Sam Hoskins.

King also tipped over Sam Sherring’s back-post effort, but Salford scored against the run of play in first half stoppage time when Ibou Touray’s cutback was side-footed into the bottom corner by Galbraith.

Bowie curled a fine effort just wide moments after the restart, but Northampton struggled to turn their dominance of possession into clear-cut chances throughout the second half and succumbed to their second 1-0 defeat in the space of four days.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Today's Chain

See all videos

Death toll from petrol station blast in Ireland expected to rise beyond seven

news

Thailand mourns after 36 killed in attack on children’s nursery

world news

Ireland belongs to the Irish: woman confronts Kate during Belfast visit

news