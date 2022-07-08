08 July 2022

Ex-Millwall midfielder Phil Walker dies aged 67

Millwall have paid tribute to former midfielder Phil Walker, who has died at the age of 67.

Walker joined the Lions from Epson & Ewell along with then team-mate Trevor Lee in 1975.

He went on to become a fans’ favourite, helping the south London club win promotion to the old Second Division.

Following 167 appearances, the midfielder – the uncle of current Southampton and England defender Kyle Walker-Peters – moved to Charlton in July 1979 for a £120,000 fee before finishing his career in Portugal at Boavista.

After returning to England, Walker set up a soccer school in Wandsworth, south London.

A club statement from the Lions read: “Everyone at Millwall sends their condolences to the family and friends of Phil at this sad time.”

