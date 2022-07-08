Ex-Millwall midfielder Phil Walker dies aged 67
Millwall have paid tribute to former midfielder Phil Walker, who has died at the age of 67.
Walker joined the Lions from Epson & Ewell along with then team-mate Trevor Lee in 1975.
He went on to become a fans’ favourite, helping the south London club win promotion to the old Second Division.
Following 167 appearances, the midfielder – the uncle of current Southampton and England defender Kyle Walker-Peters – moved to Charlton in July 1979 for a £120,000 fee before finishing his career in Portugal at Boavista.
After returning to England, Walker set up a soccer school in Wandsworth, south London.
A club statement from the Lions read: “Everyone at Millwall sends their condolences to the family and friends of Phil at this sad time.”
The best videos delivered daily
Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox