13 April 2022

Exeter defender Jonathan Grounds in contention for return against Colchester

By NewsChain Sport
13 April 2022

Exeter could have Jonathan Grounds back for their Sky Bet League Two clash with Colchester on Good Friday.

Grounds has been out for over a month because of a calf injury but has resumed training and is pushing for selection.

Harry Kite and Sam Nombe are a little further away in their battle with respective groin and hamstring problems but are expected back soon.

Kyle Taylor, however, is out for the rest of the season due to a serious knee injury.

Tom Dallison and Owura Edwards are major doubts for Colchester following spells in the treatment room.

Dallison has a groin issue while Edwards is struggling with a knee problem.

Ryan Clampin is a long-term concern for interim head coach Wayne Brown because of the knee damage sustained in November.

“This game is brilliant because it always gives you an opportunity to put the wrongs right. We have an opportunity away to Exeter to do that,” Brown said in response to a 2-0 defeat by Stevenage.

