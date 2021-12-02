02 December 2021

FA charges Crystal Palace and Aston Villa over player conduct

By NewsChain Sport
02 December 2021

Crystal Palace and Aston Villa have been charged by the Football Association following their Premier League match on Saturday.

Both clubs have been charged with failing to ensure that players conducted themselves in an orderly fashion.

The charges relate to incidents that occurred early in the second half of the game at Selhurst Park, which Villa won 2-1.

Palace tempers frayed when they saw an opportunity to equalise denied when referee Michael Salisbury blew his whistle for a foul by Marvelous Nakamba on Wilfried Zaha and missed the advantage Christian Benteke and Conor Gallagher had created.

Then, shortly afterwards, Villa players reacted to Luka Milivojevic hauling down Ollie Watkins as he cut through on goal.

An FA statement said: “Crystal Palace FC has been charged with two breaches of FA Rule E20.1 as it allegedly failed to ensure that its players conducted themselves in an orderly fashion during both the 54th and 55th minutes of the game.

“Aston Villa FC allegedly failed to ensure that its players conducted themselves in an orderly fashion during the 55th minute of the game and it has been charged with a breach of FA Rule E20.1.

“Both clubs have until Monday to provide their respective responses to these charges.”

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Today's Chain

See all videos

Victory for Meghan Markle! Mail on Sunday publisher loses appeal over ‘private’ letter from duchess to her father

world news

Boris Johnson insists no rules broken amid claims of ‘boozy’ Downing Street Christmas party during lockdown

news

Three students killed, six injured in Michigan high school shooting, 15-year-old boy arrested

world news