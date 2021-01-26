FC Barcelona unveil new 'El Clasico' special edition jersey

FC Barcelona are launching, under the motto 'Una samarreta ens agermana' (‘One shirt unites us’), a new shirt that the first team will wear against Real Madrid in the next edition for ‘El Clásico,’ scheduled for April in the Spanish capital. This is a special edition shirt only for the match, which, for the first time, combines Barça colours with the yellow and red of the ‘Senyera’ flag. The innovative design seeks to highlight the character of Barça fans and their pride in their club, together with the club’s roots and identity in Catalonia.